* Foreign direct investment jumps in June, outlook strong
* Brazil confident FDI will cover 2012 current account gap
* Gov't racing to bolster investment to fight slowdown
(Recast, adds comments from central bank, analysts and context)
By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, July 24 A rebound in Brazil's foreign
direct investment in June fully covered a widening current
account deficit, central bank data showed on Tuesday,
underscoring the resilience of foreign investment even as the
international and local economy slow sharply.
Brazil posted a current account deficit of
$4.419 billion in June, slightly above market analysts median
forecast of $4.8 billion. The figure also surpassed the $3.47
billion gap posted in May.
The current account is a broad measure of a country's
foreign transactions, including trade in goods and services,
interest payments, and profits and worker remittances.
The June current account deficit was covered by incoming
investments from abroad. Foreign direct investment, after
slowing in recent months, rose to $5.822 billion in June from
$3.716 billion in May, the central bank said.
Analysts said the increase indicates that interest in Latin
America's biggest economy remains strong among foreign
investors, even as the country's recent boom fades amid the
crisis in Europe and economic uncertainty elsewhere around the
globe.
"This is a sign that foreign companies are still seeing
Brazil as a country with good prospects," wrote analysts at LCA
Consultores, a consultancy in Sao Paulo.
Continued interest, they added, suggests that investors may
see lower growth in Brazil as a "cyclical" issue because of the
global economy -- not deeper "structural" issues related to
weaknesses in Brazil itself.
The Brazilian economy has been in the doldrums since the
middle of last year.
In addition to the turmoil abroad, once-booming growth has
slowed to a near standstill because of previous government
efforts to manage inflation and the ongoing struggles of
Brazilian industries, which have buckled in recent years as a
strong currency has made them less competitive against foreign
competitors.
On Tuesday, the troubles in Europe continued to ravage
investor confidence worldwide, as fears mounted that Spain could
be forced to ask for a full-fledged bailout.
Still, the troubles haven't deterred foreign investments in
Brazil. FDI, the central bank said, is expected to continue
climbing in July to about $7 billion.
As in June, the central bank expects foreign investment for
the year to fully make up for an expected current account gap of
$56 billion. Already, Brazil in the first half of the year has
reached 60 percent of its 2012 foreign direct investment target
of $50 billion.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Monday said foreign
investors will continue to pour into Brazil to get in on the
ongoing development of the massive offshore oil reserves and
billions of dollars in contracts for stadiums, airport
terminals, and other much-needed infrastructure ahead of the
2014 World Cup of soccer and 2016 Olympics.
"The government is focused on incentivizing investment,"
Tombini said in a conference call prior to a trip to London to
woo foreign investors.
Worried by the slowdown, President Dilma Rousseff is focused
on steps the government hopes can help jumpstart investment. In
addition to a plan to cut taxes that would lower the country's
high energy costs, expected as early as August, the government
is considering plans to sell concessions for private investors
to help manage airports, seaports, and other crucial
infrastructure.
Such plans are considered vital if Brazil is to overcome
some of the hurdles that have long held back greater investment,
economists say.
Despite the healthy interest from foreign investors in
recent years, investment as a whole in Brazil still lags far
behind that in many other major developing economies. Investment
in Brazil amounts to just 19 percent of its gross domestic
product, compared with as much as 45 percent in China and 35
percent in India.
In a recent evaluation of Brazil's economy, the
International Monetary Fund noted its recent progress, but
warned that Brazil should do far more to foster savings and
investment.
Tombini, the central bank chief, has sought to help the
process by pushing Brazil's benchmark interest rate to its
current level of 8 percent, a historical low.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto;
Editing by Kenneth Barry and M.D. Golanand M.D. Golan)