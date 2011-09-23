* Brazil August FDI at $5.6 billion, seen $5 bln Sept

* Brazil 12-month c/a deficit equal to 2.13 pct of GDP

* Expects 2011 c/a deficit of $54 bln, down from $60 bln

By Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's current account deficit widened more than expected in August as foreign companies sent a larger chunk of profits abroad to make up for investments this year, the central bank said on Friday.

Brazil's current account deficit BRCURA=ECI jumped to $4.9 billion in August from $2.975 billion a year earlier, the bank said. The deficit stood at $3.5 billion in July.

The August result was also larger than the $3 billion deficit expected in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Companies sent back just over twice as much of their profits in August this year compared with the same month in 2010.

"The figure came above what we expected. In a way this is natural given the increase of the stock of foreign direct investment," Tulio Maciel, head of economic research at the central bank, told a news conference.

Brazilians armed with higher income and stronger currency also spent more on foreign services, like travel.

In recent weeks, a gloomier global economic outlook has hit the real, slashing nearly 15 percent of its value.

Brazilian stocks are also taking a hit, with the Bovespa index .BVSP plummeting this week [ID:nS1E78L0CI].

Despite recent capital outflows, the central bank expects the current account deficit to narrow again in September to $3 billion. It also revised its annual forecast to a deficit of $54 billion, down from $60 billion a month earlier. Stronger exports would help reduce the gap, the bank said. It now estimates the 2011 trade surplus to reach $29 billion, compared with $20 billion last year.

The 12-month current account deficit is now equal to 2.13 percent of gross domestic product, the bank said.

Growth in Latin America's biggest economy is expected to slow to about 3.52 percent this year, down from 7.5 percent last year. Still, that is well beyond growth in the debt-troubled euro zone and the United States, which has seen its recovery falter.

Attracted by its relative economic strength, foreigners plowed $5.6 billion in foreign direct investment into Brazil last month, the central bank said. It sees nearly just as much FDI in September -- $5 billion.

The current account, the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, indicates how reliant an economy is on financing from foreign capital. It encompasses trade, services and interest payments.

