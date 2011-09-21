* World economic rearrangement happening -Brazil
* High chance of euro zone peripheral default -Brazil
SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Brazil's finance ministry
sees "high probabilities" of default among peripheral euro zone
countries, with a rebalanced world economy perhaps leading to
more power among major emerging markets.
The 2008 financial crisis is not completely over in
advanced economies, the ministry said in its most recent
Brazilian economic outlook report on Wednesday.
With the crisis now changing to focus more on sovereign
debt in rich countries, "What is happening now involves high
probabilities of default in the periphery of the Eurozone," the
report read.
"In short, the world is undergoing an economic
rearrangement that might culminate in a new balance of power,
with increase in the importance of the most dynamic emerging
market economies like Brazil, China and India," the report
added.
Earlier this week, a Brazilian official said Brazil will
propose that it and other large emerging market countries make
billions of dollars in new funds available to the International
Monetary Fund to help ease the crisis in the euro zone.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega denied that plan but
acknowledged the Brazilian central bank may have purchased
those bonds to diversify its foreign currency reserves rather
Markets are increasingly skeptical that Greece will be able
to pay its debts, with many economists expecting the country to
be the first in the 17-nation euro zone to default.
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- the
powerhouse BRICS group of emerging economies -- are due to meet
on Thursday in Washington.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)