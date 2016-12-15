BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil's Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles on Thursday detailed measures to aid
Brazilian companies in financial difficulty and reduce some
hurdles to doing business.
Companies reporting losses will be allowed to abate their
tax debts and pay back taxes in installments, and credit card
companies will have to shorten the time they take to process
payments or lower their rates, he said. The government also aims
to cut the time it takes to open a business to five days,
Meirelles said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)