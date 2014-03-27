BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
BRASILIA, March 27 Tax revenues in Brazil will pick up gradually throughout this year as economic growth quickens, helping the government meet its budget savings target, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told journalists on Thursday.
Brazil's central government budget slipped into deficit in February, the Treasury said earlier on Thursday, underscoring President Dilma Rousseff's struggle to shore up public finances and regain credibility with investors. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.