BRASILIA, July 30 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget deficit of 8.206 billion reais ($2.43
billion) in June, the biggest gap for that month in the 18 years
such data has been compiled, according to treasury data released
on Thursday.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a
primary deficit of 8.501 billion reais in May.
A sharp drop in tax revenues as the economy contracts forced
the government last week to slash the public sector's primary
surplus targets for this and the next two years. The less
ambitious targets sparked a sell-off of Brazilian assets and
prompted Standard & Poor's to threaten to strip the country of
its investment-grade rating.
The 2015 central government primary surplus target was cut
to 5.8 billion reais from 55.3 billion reais originally, or the
equivalent of only 0.1 percent of gross domestic product.
The deficit in June was the widest for that month since the
treasury started to collect the data in 1997.
($1 = 3.3794 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
James Dalgleish)