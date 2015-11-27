BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will issue a decree to freeze an additional 10 billion reais ($2.65 billion) in expenditures to comply with the fiscal responsibility law after her government failed to pass legislation to cut its savings target this year, an administration official told Reuters on Friday.

The government has until Monday to issue the decree to comply with the law that demands that authorities freeze spending to meet its primary surplus target.

($1 = 3.7682 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)