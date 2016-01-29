JGBs firm on cue from U.S. Treasury yields
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
BRASILIA Jan 29 Brazil's primary budget deficit ballooned to 111.249 billion reais ($27.4 billion) in 2015, central bank data showed on Friday, the largest annual shortfall ever, reflecting the depth of a fiscal crisis in Latin America's biggest economy.
The country posted a primary deficit of 71.729 billion reais ($17.6 billion) in December, above market expectations for a gap of 65.15 billion reais. The primary balance, or revenues after expenditures excluding debt interest payments, is a key gauge of a country's financial health.
($1 = 4.0665 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy