BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of 14.835 billion reais ($3.77
billion) in January, moving into positive territory after a
record deficit the previous month.
In December, the central government
recorded a
deficit of 60.72 billion reais after the government repaid
multi-billion dollars debts to state-run banks.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, was expected
to post surplus of 9.6 billion reais, according to the media
forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.
($1 = 3.9368 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)