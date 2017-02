BRASILIA May 20 The Brazilian government budget deficit prior to interest debt payments could reach a staggering 170.5 billion reais ($48.7 billion) in 2016, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.

That shortfall will be the government's primary deficit target, which needs congressional approval before the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.

($1 = 3.5 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)