BRASILIA, July 4 The Brazilian government expects to collect an extra 10 billion reais in 2017 with the auction of several hydroelectric power plants in the south of the country, three senior government officials familiar with plan told Reuters on Monday.

The concession of the hydroelectric plants, all owned by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, or Cemig, could give a breather to a government expecting another hefty fiscal deficit for next year. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy; Editing by James Dalgleish)