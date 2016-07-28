BRASILIA, July 28 Brazil's central government on
Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 8.802 billion reais
($2.68 billion) for June, topping market expectations.
In May, the central government recorded a deficit of 15.49
billion reais.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had been
expected to show a deficit of 13.85 billion reais, according to
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.
($1 = 3.2798 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Alonso Soto, editing by
G Crosse)