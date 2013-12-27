BRASILIA Dec 27 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 29.745 billion reais ($12.64 billion) in November , soaring from the previous month thanks to an influx of extraordinary revenues, central bank data showed on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to post a surplus of 32 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 4 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country had a surplus of 6.188 billion reais in October.