BRASILIA May 30 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 16.896 billion reais($7.54 billion) in April, above market expectations, central bank data showed said on Friday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a surplus of 15.000 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a surplus of 3.58 billion reais in March.

($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)