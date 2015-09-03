BRASILIA, Sept 3 Brazil's Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Thursday that a simpler tax system would boost economic productivity, adding that the government was cooperating more with markets to spur development without state intervention or price controls.

Barbosa's influence in economic policy has grown as Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's austerity agenda faces stiff resistance in Congress and other ministries. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)