BRIEF-Okta sees IPO of upto $189.8 mln of class A common stock
* Okta Inc - now sees IPO of upto $189.8 million of class A common stock - SEC filing
BRASILIA, Sept 2 Brazil's government is working on midterm and long-term measures to improve its fiscal accounts, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa told journalists on Wednesday, two days after submitting a 2016 budget bill projecting a primary deficit. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni)
LONDON, March 27 Qatar is "absolutely" confident in its investment in majority state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft, the head of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.