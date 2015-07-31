BRIEF-North American Energy says authorized to buy 1.9 mln shares
* North American Energy Partners announces TSX approval to increase NCIB share purchases
BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.323 billion reais ($2.78 billion) in June, central bank data showed on Friday, above market expectations.
The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 2 billion reais in June, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
($1 = 3.35 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS, March 28 French magistrates placed the wife of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon under formal investigation on Tuesday over allegations she was paid hundreds of thousands of euros of public funds for work she did not do, a judicial source said.