BRASILIA, July 28 Brazil's government said on Tuesday it remains committed with fiscal austerity and structural changes aimed at improving public spending after Standard & Poor's warned it could lose its investment grade.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement it will go ahead with plans to speed up collection of tax debts and to sell stakes in state-run companies to increase revenues.

It also said it will move ahead with "structural fiscal actions" to strengthen the adjustment of the economy. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)