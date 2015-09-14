BRASILIA, Sept 14 President Dilma Rousseff's administration will announce additional spending cuts and revenue increases of 65 billion reais ($16.9 billion) on Monday to plug next year's budget deficit, two sources in the government said.

The measures are aimed bridging a 30-billion real shortfall in the 2016 budget that Rousseff sent to Congress and raise revenues to meet a primary budget surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Diane Craft)