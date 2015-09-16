BRASILIA, Sept 16 Brazil's Congress is not
responsible for resolving the government's budget deficit, the
speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday,
underscoring the political challenges facing President Dilma
Rousseff's austerity program.
Cunha, a former member of Rousseff's coalition who has since
broken with the unpopular president, said he expected a proposed
financial tax, known as the CPMF, would be "resoundingly
defeated" in Congress despite support from some governors.
