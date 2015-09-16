BRASILIA, Sept 16 Brazil's Congress is not responsible for resolving the government's budget deficit, the speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday, underscoring the political challenges facing President Dilma Rousseff's austerity program.

Cunha, a former member of Rousseff's coalition who has since broken with the unpopular president, said he expected a proposed financial tax, known as the CPMF, would be "resoundingly defeated" in Congress despite support from some governors. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)