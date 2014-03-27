BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
BRASILIA, March 27 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 3.078 billion reais ($1.356 billion) in February, the country's Treasury said on Thursday.
The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a lower-than-expected surplus of 12.954 billion reais in January.
The central bank on Friday is scheduled to release the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.
($1 = 2.2700 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.