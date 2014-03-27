BRASILIA, March 27 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 3.078 billion reais ($1.356 billion) in February, the country's Treasury said on Thursday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a lower-than-expected surplus of 12.954 billion reais in January.

The central bank on Friday is scheduled to release the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.

($1 = 2.2700 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)