(Recasts to add background, forecast for overall budget data)
By Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, March 27 Brazil's central government budget slipped into deficit in February, underscoring President Dilma Rousseff's struggle to shore up public finances and regain credibility with investors.
Brazil's central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary budget deficit of 3.078 billion reais ($1.356 billion) in February, the Treasury said on Thursday.
February's gap comes after a lower-than-expected surplus of 12.954 billion reais in January.
Brazil's public finances have deteriorated over the past few years, leading Standard & Poor's to downgrade the country's debt rating closer to junk status on Monday.
Brazil's government pledged to save 99 billion reais this year in primary surplus, or 1.9 percent of the country's GDP. But economists in a Reuters poll last month said that target is probably out of reach.
The central bank on Friday is scheduled to release the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.
The median expectation of 16 economists in a Reuters poll carried out earlier in the week is for a deficit of 500 million reais in Brazil's consolidated budget.
($1 = 2.2700 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Stephen Powell)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.