BRASILIA Jan 30 Brazil posted a primary budget
deficit of 12.894 billion reais ($4.85 billion) in
December, capping the worst year for the country's public
accounts in more than a decade, central bank data showed on
Friday.
Brazil ended 2014 with a primary budget deficit of 32.536
billion reais, or the equivalent of 0.63 percent of gross
domestic product. That was the first annual budget deficit since
the current data series started in 2001.
The government originally aimed for a primary surplus, which
represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures
before debt payments, of 99 billion reais, or the equivalent of
1.9 percent of GDP. In 2013, Brazil posted a budget surplus of
91.3 billion reais.
Brazil's overall budget deficit, which takes into account
debt servicing costs, amounted to 343.916 billion reais, up from
157.6 billion reais in the previous year.
Brazil's gross debt rose to 63.4 percent of GDP at the end
of 2014, up from 63.0 percent in November and 56.7 percent at
the end of 2013. Net debt rose to 36.7 percent from 36.2 percent
in November and 33.6 percent in 2013.
($1 = 2.656 Brazilian reais)
