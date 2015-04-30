(Adds consolidated deficit data and analyst comments)
BRASILIA, April 30 The Brazilian government
recorded its smallest primary budget surplus for the month of
March in five years, missing estimates by a long shot and
putting into question its ability to meet its key fiscal goal
this year and restore investor confidence.
According to the central bank, the country's primary surplus
reached 239 million reais ($80.1 million) in March.
That was far below the 5.15 billion reais surplus expected by
the market in a Reuters poll.
The disappointing surplus was a blow to Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy, who has vowed to fix public finances to win back
investors after years of profligate government spending.
President Dilma Rousseff's left-of-center administration is
aiming for a primary surplus of 1.2 percent of gross domestic
product this year, which analysts said looks increasingly
unlikely after tax revenues tumbled.
"Overall, we have yet to detect a visible turnaround in the
primary fiscal accounts," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin
America economist for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. "That is, the
fiscal adjustment is expected to be a multi-year, gradual
process, and should on all counts be permanent."
Additionally, the consolidated budget deficit, or the excess
of operating and debt expenses over revenue, was 69.249 billion
reais, the second worst monthly result since records began in
2001. That was mainly due to hefty losses incurred by the
central bank in its effort to shore up Brazil's currency, the
real, through currency swap transactions.
In the 12 months through March, the primary balance was a
deficit equivalent of 0.70 percent of GDP.
($1 = 2.9826 Brazilian reais)
