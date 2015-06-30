(Adds more data and context)
BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil reported a primary
budget deficit for May that was its widest for 2015, making its
annual savings goal more difficult to achieve despite government
efforts to raise taxes and cut spending.
The country posted a primary budget deficit of
6.9 billion reais ($2.23 billion), central bank data showed on
Tuesday. This was in line with market expectations for a gap of
7 billion reais and compared with a primary surplus of 13.445
billion reais in April.
The primary balance, or what the government saves prior to
interest payments, is an important gauge of its ability to repay
its obligations.
Brazil has accumulated a primary surplus of 25.5 billion
reais in the first five months of the year, just over a third of
the overall goal for the year. The government's goal is to save
66.3 billion reais in 2015, or the equivalent of 1.1 percent of
gross domestic product.
But a drop in tax revenues caused by a sharp economic
contraction is complicating Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's
efforts to shore up the country's finances after years of heavy
spending.
Congress severely watered down some fiscal savings bills
introduced by President Dilma Rousseff's administration earlier
this year, reducing cuts in social security and unemployment
benefits.
In the 12 months through May, the primary budget deficit
narrowed to an equivalent to 0.68 percent of gross domestic
product from a 0.76 percent deficit in the year ended in April.
The disappointing fiscal results may increase resistance to
Rousseff's austerity plan in Congress. Several of her allies
there have been complaining that the tax hikes and spending cuts
are deepening what is expected to be the country's worst
recession in 25 years.
Levy, a fiscal hawk who served as Treasury chief a decade
ago, has said it is too early to lower the budget savings target
and that the government has new measures in hand to raise
revenues.
The government is counting on billions of dollars from a
sale of shares in the insurance unit of state-run lender Caixa
Economica Federal.
The overall budget balance, which includes interest
payments, returned to negative territory in May with a deficit
of 59.777 billion reais.
($1 = 3.0952 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)