BRASILIA Aug 27 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget deficit of 7.224 billion reais ($2.04
billion) in July, the third straight monthly gap as the
government struggles with plummeting revenues, according to
Treasury data released on Thursday.
The central government account covers federal ministries,
the central bank and social security.
July's primary budget balance, which excludes interest
payments, was the worst on record for the month and followed a
primary deficit of 8.2 billion reais in June.
A sharp drop in tax revenues as the economy contracts has
forced President Dilma Rousseff to slash the public sector's
primary surplus targets for this year and the next two years.
Her struggles to rebalance public accounts after years of
heavy spending during her first term have raised the probability
that the once-promising economy could lose its investment-grade
rating next year.
In the year through July, the central government has
accumulated a deficit of 9.05 billion reais, the Treasury said.
The 2015 central government primary surplus target was cut
last month to 5.8 billion reais, or the equivalent of only 0.1
percent of gross domestic product, from 55.3 billion reais
originally.
Many economists believe the government will fail to reach
its new goal and record a deficit this year as the downturn has
turned out to be deeper than what most had expected.
($1 = 3.54 Brazilian reais)
