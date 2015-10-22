BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazil has given up on its goal of seeking a primary budget surplus this year and instead will record a massive shortfall as a deepening economic and political crisis drags on revenues, presidential chief of staff Jaques Wagner said on Thursday.

President Dilma Rousseff was forced to slash the fiscal target before interest payments to a deficit of 50 billion reais ($12.74 billion) as tax revenues plummeted and the government struggled with efforts at extra income.

