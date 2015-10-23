(Recasts to add details of new fiscal views)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazil has given up on its goal
of seeking a primary budget surplus this year and instead will
record a shortfall of 70 billion reais ($18 billion) amid
escalating economic and political turmoil, a senior government
source said on Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseff's administration is preparing to
send Congress the new projection for the primary deficit, or the
excess of expenses over revenues excluding debt servicing, said
the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity
of the issue.
About 50 billion reais of that shortfall will be attributed
to a sharp decline on recurring revenues such as tax collections
that plummeted in the wake of the country's worst recession in
25 years. The remainder will come from the accounting of
liabilities that the government owes state-controlled banks and
remain in arrears, the source added.
Two government officials told Reuters earlier in the day
that the estimate for that last item could be of up to 35
billion reais. The country's Federal Accounts Court ruled this
month that Rousseff manipulated the budget last year by delaying
payments to state banks, which helped finance social stipends -
a practice banned by the Constitution.
The ruling has emboldened Rousseff's opposition, which is
calling for her impeachment. The new fiscal goal has to be
approved by an increasingly hostile Congress.
The outlook for a record primary deficit highlights just how
difficult it has become for Rousseff to shore up government
accounts and regain the confidence of investors backing away
from the slumping economy.
Brazil's fiscal woes have triggered a slew of rating
downgrades that threaten to further sink an economy heading for
what many experts expect to be its longest recession since the
1930s.
In July, the government cut this year's primary surplus goal
to 8.7 billion reais, or 0.15 percent of gross domestic product,
from 66.3 billion reais, the equivalent of 1.1 percent of GDP,
in its original budget.
Even if the government scores a surplus next year, the
accounts remain far from being balanced. Brazil's overall budget
deficit has ballooned to more than 9 percent of GDP.
($1 = 3.9041 Brazilian reais)
