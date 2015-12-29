(Adds increase in minimum wage, impact on budget )
By Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA Dec 29 Brazil's primary public sector
budget deficit widened sharply in November, the central bank
said on Tuesday, as falling tax revenues undermined government
efforts to shore up public accounts amid a deepening recession.
At 19.567 billion reais ($5.07 billion), the November
primary shortfall was the third worst on record. The deficit,
which represents revenues minus expenditures before debt
interest payments, is a closely watched gauge of
creditworthiness.
The November shortfall surpassed October's 11.5 billion
reais and also topped the Reuters poll forecast of 14 billion
reais.
President Dilma Rousseff has failed to plug a widening
deficit, as her left-leaning government seeks to safeguard
welfare payments and a restive Congress blocks passage of bills
to raise revenues. Including debt payments, Brazil's overall
deficit was running at a hefty 9.3 percent of gross domestic
product in the 12 months through November.
In December, Fitch became the second credit ratings agency
to cut its rating on Brazilian debt from investment-grade to
junk status, which meant that many foreign investments funds,
under their bylaws, could no longer invest in the country.
On Tuesday, the central bank said it expects Brazil's gross
debt to climb to 70.7 percent of gross domestic product next
year, above the 70 percent threshold that ratings agencies see
as a debt-servicing risk factor.
The bank based its estimates on the assumption that the
government will meet its 2016 primary surplus target of 30.5
billion reais, or 0.5 percent of GDP.
But it noted that economists in a central bank survey
forecast the government would post a 1 percent primary deficit
next year.
November's weak tax revenues suggested the government would
fall short of its 2016 goal, Itau Unibanco said in a research
note. "We see a rising risk of a stronger decline in tax
collection next year, with negative impacts on the primary
result," it said.
Rousseff on Tuesday also announced an 11.6 percent increase
in the monthly minimum wage, to 880 reais next year, according
to a legally binding formula based on the previous year's
inflation plus economic growth from two years prior. Pensions
are pegged to the minimum wage, eventually adding pressure to
public finances.
The impact on next year's budget from the higher wage will
total 4.77 billion reais, of which 3 billion reais will go to
fund social security stipends, 612 million reais to permanent
pensions under a social assistance program and 1.1 billion reais
to a fund to pay for unemployment benefits.
The increase means the government will have to raise pension
payments by an equal amount. Pension payments represent about a
quarter of all budget spending.
In the 12 months through November, the primary budget
deficit rose to 0.89 percent of GDP from 0.71 percent in the 12
months through October.
That shortfall is likely to rise sharply this month as the
government moves to pay back 57 billion reais borrowed from
state-run banks and a workers' fund.
The immediate payment of those debts will eliminate
liabilities for next year, but not save the government from
recording a hefty deficit, Itau said in its note.
Itau reduced its 2016 primary deficit estimate to 1 percent
of GDP from 1.3 percent after the latest data.
Brazil's gross debt rose to 65.1 percent of GDP in November
from 64.9 percent in October and 57.2 percent in December 2014.
($1 = 3.8678 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by W Simon
and Leslie Adler)