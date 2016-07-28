(Recasts; adds data details, context)
BRASILIA, July 28 Brazil's central government on
Thursday recorded a smaller-than-expected primary budget deficit
for June, but a drop in tax revenue continues to challenge a
government struggling to close what could be a record shortfall
this year.
The central government, which covers federal ministries,
posted a primary deficit of 8.802 billion reais ($2.68 billion)
for June, better than the 13.85 billion shortfall expected by
economists polled by Reuters. The government had a deficit of
15.49 billion reais in May.
The continued drop in revenues and increased government
spending has raised doubts that interim President Michel Temer
will be able to met fiscal goals this and in coming years to
rebalance the public accounts. Temer has vowed to erase the
deficit in coming years in a bid to regain confidence of
investors in a once-booming economy that is now mired in
recession.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles has promised to fulfill
the government's 2016 primary deficit goal of 170.5 billion
reais, but has so far refrained from cutting expenditures that
many analysts say is needed to put the accounts back in order.
The Brazilian economy is expected to contract more than 3
percent his year after a drop of 3.8 percent in 2015, in its
first two-year contraction since the global economic crisis of
1930s.
Brazil collected 98.129 billion reais ($30 billion) in
federal taxes in June, down 7.14 percent from a year
earlier when adjusted for inflation, the government said earlier
on Thursday.
