BRASILIA, July 29 Brazil posted a hefty primary
budget deficit in June, central bank data showed on Friday, the
latest in a string of shortfalls that highlight the government's
challenges to rebalance overdrawn public accounts.
The primary budget deficit of 10.061 billion
reais ($3.09 billion) in June, however, was below market
expectations for a gap of 16 billion reais. That was largely due
to the early payment of 5.2 billion reais from the sale of
several hydroelectric plants.
The primary balance, which includes budget results prior to
interest debt payments, is a key indicator of a country's
capacity to repay its debt.
Brazil, which is reeling from a crippling recession, has now
recorded four monthly primary budget shortfalls in the first
half of 2016. It had a primary deficit of 18.125 billion reais
in May.
The overall deficit, which includes interest
from debt, narrowed to 32.174 billion reais in June from 36.256
billion reais a year ago. In the 12 months through June, the
overall deficit was equivalent to 9.96 percent of gross domestic
product.
($1 = 3.2510 Brazilian reais)
