By Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA Oct 27 Brazil's central government
budget deficit widened more than expected in September as a
deepening recession hurt tax revenues, the finance ministry said
on Thursday.
The central government's primary deficit, which includes
federal ministries, social security and the central bank, rose
to 25.303 billion reais ($8.027 billion) in September from
20.345 billion reais in August.
The record gap for a month of September highlights President
Michel Temer's uphill battle to mend Brazilian public finances
after years of hefty spending. Analysts have said it will
probably take years for Latin America's largest economy to earn
back the investment-grade credit rating it lost in 2015.
The government will stick to its 2016 budget target,
Treasury Secretary Ana Paula Vescovi told journalists, counting
on extraordinary tax revenues to be paid as part of an amnesty
program for the repatriation of assets held abroad.
Brazil's central government primary deficit so far this year
rose to 96.633 billion reais, the finance ministry said. Earlier
on Thursday, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said
extraordinary revenues under the asset repatriation program were
likely to surpass 50 billion reais.
The central bank will release on Monday the September public
sector primary deficit, which includes states and
municipalities. Economists in a monthly poll by the Finance
Ministry have forecast a 2016 deficit of 159.9 billion reais,
slightly better than an official target of 163.9 billion reais.
The central government had been expected to post a deficit
of 23.780 billion reais in September, according to the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 economists.
Finance ministry data earlier on Thursday showed federal tax
revenues fell 8.27 percent from September 2015, also missing
market expectations.
"Slumping economic activity explains a lot of that.
Companies are also facing a lot of cash flow and credit
problems, making them delay tax payments," economists with local
consultancy Rosenberg Associados wrote in a note to clients.
Brazil's severest recession in at least eight decades has
taken a turn for the worse in recent months, frustrating
economists who expected it to stabilize following the
impeachment of unpopular President Dilma Rousseff.
Business and consumer confidence have lifted off record lows
but measures of economic activity including industrial output,
retail sales and services growth have fallen sharply, suggesting
a mild recovery will only start in early 2017.
($1 = 3.1521 Brazilian reais)
