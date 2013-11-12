By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 12 Worried about a rapid
deterioration of Brazil's finances, many investors are calling
on President Dilma Rousseff to make sharp budget cuts. But their
warnings are falling on deaf ears, at least for now.
Government officials tell Reuters that Rousseff has no plans
to substantially change her fiscal policy despite recent market
jitters that have driven the country's currency lower and kept
forecasts for future inflation uncomfortably high.
Even some of Rousseff's own political allies have sounded
the alarm after a slowdown in tax intake stemming from tax
breaks and steep increases in expenditures led to the country's
worst performance on its main budget deficit target in nearly
five years in September.
Many investors are worried the deteriorating finances could
lead credit ratings agencies to downgrade Brazil, which could in
turn scare off investors, jeopardize the country's fragile
recovery and prolong an era of mediocre economic growth.
Fears of a downgrade helped sink the real to its weakest in
two months and sharply raised the yield of interest rate
futures. The real has weakened more than 7 percent since
Oct. 31.
Some government officials acknowledge mistakes have been
made in fiscal policy, such as using accounting gimmicks to meet
their main target last year. However, they say the market is
over reacting.
"I think market players are exaggerating," said a government
official, who declined to be named. "There is concern inside the
government, but we believe the fiscal print this year will be
enough to keep the debt dynamics stable and avert a credit
downgrade."
Another official said the government will not push for
legislation that caps its debt intake, current spending or drop
the primary surplus as its main fiscal target.
After pointing to rising price pressures due to a pick up in
public spending, the central bank now says the fiscal balance
may turn neutral in the future, or less inflationary. The change
in stance shocked many investors who doubt the pace of spending
will slow any time soon.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega defends Brazil's fiscal
record as "one of the best in the world in the last 15 years."
The latest fiscal results were "the worst in a period of
transition to a better situation," Mantega said in an interview
with the daily O Globo published on Sunday.
NO CHANGE IN COURSE
There are two reasons why Rousseff is sticking to her guns.
It would be political suicide to make budget cuts that shed
thousands of jobs with less than a year before presidential
elections in which Rousseff is widely expected to run. A wave of
massive protests to demand better public transportation and
other services in June also raised pressure for more spending.
And secondly; it is hard to cut the budget without reducing
public investment in Brazil. By law about 90 percent of the
budget is earmarked to specific expenditures like pension and
public salaries, leaving the remainder effectively in control of
the government.
Despite those limitations, the conflicting views are another
sign of a persistent and growing schism between Rousseff's
government and markets. Some analysts say that disconnect has
worsened Brazil's recent slowdown after a decade of red-hot
economic growth that made it a Wall Street darling.
"The government itself created a lot of confusion by not
establishing clear fiscal goals," said Mansueto Almeida, a
researcher with IPEA, a government economic think tank.
"The government needs to improve its communication with
markets. We still see a lot of contradictory messages."
Local media have also bombarded Rousseff for what they say
is an attempt to water down the tough fiscal rules that helped
Brazil achieve an investment grade credit rating.
"At this point, one wonders what is the reason for so much
juggling, since nobody believes the federal government's
commitment to control expenditures," Folha de Sao Paulo, one of
Brazil's leading newspapers, said in an editorial on Tuesday.
FEWER PROMISES, MORE ACTION
Privately, officials admit it will be nearly impossible to
achieve this year's fiscal goal. However, they believe that a
rollback in some tax cuts and other stimulus, a stronger
economic recovery and fewer capital transfers to state banks
will improve the government's accounts in coming months.
Still, top analysts with Standard and Poor's told Reuters
last month that the administration needs to back up its words
with actions to avoid a downgrade. In June, S&P lowered its
credit outlook on Brazil, meaning it may cut its rating in the
coming two years.
One of the main concerns is the billions of dollars in
capital that the government is pouring into state banks to
bolster lending and help the economy. Those transfers have
raised the country's gross debt to over 60 percent of gross
domestic product, higher than regional peers Mexico and Chile.
A few members of the administration's economic team are
critical of the current fiscal policy and believe the lack of
clarity of its goals has exacerbated an overly pessimistic view
about Brazil.
"You can't just keep making a bunch of promises without
delivering. An eventual (fiscal) adjustment will be more
costly," said the senior official, who also asked for anonymity.
Many officials and market analysts expect the administration
that takes office in 2015 - whether it's Rousseff or another
leader - to tighten its belt to regain credibility.
Rousseff needs an extra 65 billion reais ($27.92 billion) in
the last quarter of 2013 to reach its goal of saving the
equivalent of 2.3 percent of GDP. It started the year with a
primary goal of 3.1 percent of GDP.
By many measures, Brazil's finances are looking better than
many European countries or even the United States. But what is
worrying investors is the fast pace of fiscal erosion in a
country that lived through recurrent economic crises as recently
as 2002.
"To solve the situation you need to make cuts. There is no
other way out," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with
Espirito Santo Investment Bank. "The government has toughened
its speech and promised to do the right thing, but what they
have done so far is not enough."