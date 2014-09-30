BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 14.460 billion reais ($5.89 billion) in August, a far wider gap than that had been expected by the market, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a deficit of 5.1 million reais, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a primary deficit of 4.715 billion reais in July. (1 US dollar = 2.4530 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)