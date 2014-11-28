(Recast, adds data details and context)
BRASILIA Nov 28 Brazil posted its smallest
primary budget surplus ever for the month of October, raising
the risk that the country could record its first annual gap in
less than two decades.
Brazil had a primary surplus of 3.729 billion
reais ($1.46 billion) in October, central bank data showed on
Friday, breaking a string of five straight monthly deficits and
above market expectations for a surplus of 3.5 billion reais.
The rapid deterioration of the public accounts under
President Dilma Rousseff has added pressure to already high
inflation and hurt investors' confidence in the once-booming
economy.
Worries over Brazil's financial health cost the country a
downgrade this year and threatens its coveted investment credit
grade.
To stanch the fiscal bleeding and rebuild bridges with
investors, Rousseff picked fiscal hawk Joaquim Levy as her next
finance minister.
Levy, a banker and former treasury secretary, has vowed to
cut spending and aim for more moderate fiscal goals in coming
years.
In the first 10 months of the year, the primary balance
showed a deficit of 11.557 billion reais.
The government originally aimed for a primary surplus, which
represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures
before debt payments, of 99 billion reais or the equivalent of
1.9 percent of gross domestic product for full-year 2014.
The government now seeks a surplus of just 10 billion reais.
The country posted a primary deficit of 25.491 billion reais
in September.
($1 = 2.5457 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)