BRASILIA Feb 24 Brazil will soon unveil fiscal savings goals for coming years as part of its effort to revive investors' confidence in Latin America's biggest economy, Economic Policy Secretary Manoel Pires told Reuters.

Investors were left wondering about Brazil's fiscal goals for 2017 and 2018 after Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa last week announced a more flexible primary balance target for this year.

The deterioration of Brazil's finances has prompted a rash of credit rating downgrades. The latest came on Wednesday from Moody's, which cut the nation's debt grade by a two notches, to junk status.

Pires, who spoke late on Tuesday before the downgrade, said the ministry was close to deciding on future goals for the primary surplus, or excess revenues prior to interest debt payments.

"Initially, we believed it was more important to show the reality of this year's fiscal situation," said Pires, one of the government's main formulators of economic policy. "Right after that, we will reveal the (fiscal) trajectory that we believe is necessary to fix the debt situation."

Barbosa's predecessor, Joaquim Levy, said Brazil needed a primary surplus of at least 2 percent of gross domestic product to stabilize its debt. The orthodox economist left the administration in December amid disagreements over fiscal policy.

Brazil's gross public debt has jumped more than 15 percentage points to 66.2 percent of GDP over the past three years, and many analysts expect it to climb above 80 percent by 2018.

For 2016, the government is proposing a bill to allow it to cut its primary surplus goal of 0.5 percent of GDP to a deficit of 1 percent if tax revenue continues to drop.

The final tally may not be that bad, Pires said, since the government may be able to collect more than the 21 billion reais ($5.31 billion) it was targeting from a plan to legalize funds held by Brazilians abroad.

To reduce public spending in the future, the government is working on a proposal to overhaul its pension system, one of the world's most generous.

Pires said the ministry was not looking at charging retirement benefits on agricultural exporters. Media reports that the government was considering the levy drew the ire of Brazilian farmers already worried about some states taxing grain trading.

The government is working on legislation to set a ceiling on federal spending that would trigger automatic freezes on expenditures similar to those in the United States, Pires said.

The government will also continue with efforts to bolster activity to raise tax revenue and improve its public finances, Pires said.

He said the government was studying a proposal to increase the foreign ownership of Brazilian airlines, currently limited to a 20 percent stake.

"International comparisons show that we have room to advance on that issue," Pires said, without elaborating.

($1 = 3.9554 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)