BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's federal government is
studying cutting the 2016 fiscal savings target for states and
municipalities, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in another
move to ease auterity as a crippling recession curbs revenues.
The decision to reduce local governments' primary surplus
target of 6.6 billion reais ($1.74 billion) will depend on the
approval of a bill to save states and municipalities about 12.5
billion reais in debt payments in 2016, the officials said.
Without those savings, local governments will not be able to
meet their fiscal goal for this year, said the officials, who
asked for anonymity because they were not allowed to speak
publicly. The administration plans to send a bill in March that
extends the maturity of a massive debt that states and
municipalities have with the federal government.
A reduction in their targets would also lower the country's
overall primary goal that includes savings from the federal
government. The primary surplus is excess revenue after
expenditures and before interest debt payments.
President Dilma Rousseff has already reduced the federal
government surplus target to a deficit of 60.2 billion reais of
the equivalent of 1 percent of the gross domestic product.
The explosive increase of Brazil's budget deficit in recent
years has eroded investor's confidence in the once-booming
economy, which is on track to suffer its worst recession in more
than a century.
