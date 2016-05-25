By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA May 25 Brazil's Congress early on
Wednesday approved the government's new fiscal deficit target
for 2016, in the first legislative victory for the country's new
administration rattled by the resignation of a key minister
initially charged with drawing up the goal.
Interim President Michel Temer, who this month replaced
leftist President Dilma Rousseff while she stands trial for
breaking fiscal rules, submitted a primary deficit target of
170.5 billion reais ($47.4 billion), equivalent to 2.75 percent
of the gross domestic product.
It was the largest budget deficit envisioned to date in the
primary balance, which is the difference between revenues and
expenditures, excluding debt interest payments. As such, it is a
measure of a country's creditworthiness and is closely watched
by credit ratings agencies.
The approval of the deficit goal in a session, which spilled
past midnight, averts a government shutdown in June.
It comes even after Planning Minister Romero Juca, a leading
member of the economic team, stepped aside on Monday over leaked
recordings of him allegedly discussing plans to obstruct a
massive corruption probe.
The resignation of Juca, an experienced senator and main
political negotiator of the administration, was the first major
blow to Temer after less than two weeks in power. He had been
due to present the primary deficit target hours before he
stepped down on Monday.
Investors fear Juca's exit could hamper government efforts
to pass key economic reforms in Congress and usher more
political instability in a country mired in its worst recession
in decades.
Temer, who was Rousseff's vice president, on Tuesday
announced a raft of measures, including a ceiling for public
expenditures and a relaxation of mandatory spending programs to
rebalance the public accounts.
Markets welcomed the new policies, but analysts believe more
needs to be done to close a budget gap that could top more than
10 percent of GDP, including interest payments, for the second
year in a row.
($1 = 3.6 reais)
