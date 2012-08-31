SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's government remains on track to meet its fiscal target for this year despite a flurry of tax breaks for consumers and targeted industries that will reduce revenues, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Mantega also said he expects banks in Brazil to increase lending in the second half of the year, giving the economy an added boost.

He added that he doesn't expect the global economic outlook to improve in the coming months.