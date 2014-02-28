BRASILIA Feb 28 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 19.921 billion reais ($8.53 billion) in January, the central bank said on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to be a surplus of 21.2 billion reais, according to a median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country had a surplus of 10.4 billion reais in December.