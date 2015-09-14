BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's government announced
spending cuts and revenue increases of 65 billion reais ($16.9
billion) on Monday to close a budget deficit that has undermined
its credit standing.
The drastic spending cuts hit health and low-cost housing
programs, investments in infrastructure, agricultural subsidies
as well as salaries and bonuses for government employees. The
measures reduced tax subsidies for the chemical industry and cut
refunds to exporters of manufactured goods by 2 billion reais.
The measures are meant to bridge a shortfall of 30 billion
reais in the 2016 budget that President Dilma Rousseff sent to
Congress last month. The government is still aiming for a budget
surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP before interest payments.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)