BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
SAO PAULO May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
In a statement, the ministry said the agency's move underlines the importance of measures aimed at lifting Brazil from a recession and promoting sustainable economic growth. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing