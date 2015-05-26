RIO DE JANEIRO May 26 Fitch Ratings cast doubt
on Tuesday about the success of Brazil's fiscal consolidation
plan following the announcement of a key budget freeze last
week, saying that an expected recession, lower government
revenues, and higher borrowing costs put the austerity effort at
risk.
Fitch said Brazil's decision to freeze 69.9 billion reais in
government spending this year, higher than a previously
estimated 60 billion reais, does not imply larger of faster
fiscal consolidation.
"Rather, it acknowledges that hitting existing fiscal
targets will demand extra effort as economic contraction dents
revenue performance," Fitch's director Shelly Shetty said in a
statement.
Fitch currently has a negative outlook on Brazil's BBB
credit rating, which implies a meaningful probability of a
downgrade over the next 12 to 18 months.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)