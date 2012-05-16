BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
SAO PAULO May 16 Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that U.S. dollar outflows from the country totaled $639 million in the calendar month through May 11. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: