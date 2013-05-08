SAO PAULO May 8 Brazil recorded net dollar inflows in April for the second month in a row as exporters secured advanced payments for the sale of a record grain harvest.

Dollar inflows totaled $3.515 billion in April, resulting from a $6.7 billion surplus in Brazil's merchandise and services account and a $3.2 billion deficit in its financial account, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Inflows continued in the beginning of May, with a net $735 million flowing into the country in the first three days of the month, the central bank said.

The April surplus in the merchandise account was the largest in 12 months and largely resulted from export prepayment operations that precede the actual delivery of commodities and other goods sold abroad.

It contrasted with a trade deficit of $994 million for April, which analysts expect to improve in coming months.

"The improvement in the merchandise account should be sustained in the next few months as the harvest export has an impact on the physical trade balance," said Rafael Bistafa, an economist with Rosenberg Associados in Sao Paulo.

Bistafa also expects the financial account to move into the black in the next few weeks as some initial public offerings of stocks and corporate debt issuance abroad attract dollars into the country.