* Brazil seen growing 0.98 pct in 2012 vs 1 pct a week ago
* Economy seen recovering to expand 3.3 pct in 2013
* Inflation expectations up to 5.71 pct in 2012
BRASILIA, Dec 31 Economists cut their estimates
for economic growth in Brazil to 0.98 percent this year, a
central bank survey showed on Monday, highlighting the sharp
slowdown of an economy that just a couple of years ago was an
emerging market star.
The world's No. 6 economy was expected to grow 1.0 percent
this year in a poll released last week, a far cry from the 3.30
percent expansion predicted by economists surveyed by the
central bank at the start of the year.
Still, economists see the Brazilian economy rebounding to
grow 3.30 percent in 2013 after an avalanche of stimulus
measures by the government of President Dilma Rousseff that
includes dozens of tax breaks and subsidized loans.
Some private economists have warned that the economy could
grow much less than what the market predicts due to still weak
investment and a slowdown in credit growth in Brazil.
Economists raised their expectations for inflation in 2012
for the fourth straight week despite the slowdown in activity.
Inflation was seen ending the year at 5.71 percent, inching
closer to the ceiling of the official target range of between
2.5 percent and 6.5 percent. Inflation rose to 6.5 percent in
2011.
Inflation will likely remain high next year with economists
seeing consumer prices rising 5.47 percent in 2013, according to
the poll of around 100 economists.