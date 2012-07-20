BRASILIA, July 20 Brazil's government sharply
lowered its economic growth forecast for this year to 3 percent
from a previous 4.5 percent, according to a planning ministry
report released on Friday.
The Brazilian central bank last month revised its economic
growth forecast to 2.5 percent for 2012, from 3.5 percent
previously. Economic activity has slowed dramatically due the
fallout of the European debt crisis and previous government
efforts to prevent the economy from overheating.
Private economists are more pessimistic, with most
predicting economic growth below 2 percent for the year and a
few forecasting growth closer to 1.5 percent -- far below last
year's meager 2.7 percent expansion and the red-hot 7.5 percent
growth of 2010.
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz and Alonso Soto)