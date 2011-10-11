BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
BRASILIA Oct 11 The Brazilian government will likely cut its 2011 economic growth forecast to between 3.5 and 4 percent from a previous outlook of 4.5 percent, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
Nelson Barbosa, executive secretary of the ministry, said the government would also maintain its 2012 economic growth estimate at 5 percent.
The Brazilian economy is expected to slow to around 3.5 percent this year from 7.5 percent in 2010, according to a central bank survey published this week.
(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.