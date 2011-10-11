BRASILIA Oct 11 The Brazilian government will likely cut its 2011 economic growth forecast to between 3.5 and 4 percent from a previous outlook of 4.5 percent, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Nelson Barbosa, executive secretary of the ministry, said the government would also maintain its 2012 economic growth estimate at 5 percent.

The Brazilian economy is expected to slow to around 3.5 percent this year from 7.5 percent in 2010, according to a central bank survey published this week.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Editing by Andrew Hay)