BRASILIA Feb 1 Inflation expectations in Brazil continued to rise for this and next year after the central bank surprised markets by keeping interest rates steady in January, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists.

Year-end inflation expectations for 2016 climbed to 7.26 percent from 7.23 percent last week, the Focus survey showed. For 2017, inflation is seen at 5.80 percent from 5.65 percent the previous week. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Dominic Evans)