* Gov't cuts 2011 GDP view to 3.8 pct from 4.5 pct
* 2011 inflation seen up to 6.4 pct from 5.8 percent
BRASILIA, Nov 18 The Brazilian government
slashed its 2011 economic growth estimate to 3.8 percent from
4.5 percent on Friday, blaming the worsening debt crisis in
Europe and a sluggish U.S. economy.
Even as activity slows, the country's inflation is seen
accelerating to 6.4 percent in 2011 from a previous forecast
of 5.8 percent, according to a joint Treasury and Federal
Budget office report.
The government had been expected to revise its figures
after recent economic data pointed to higher inflation and
lower growth in Latin America's biggest economy.
"Problems in the euro zone and the lack of signs of
recovery in the United States have an impact on the possible
domestic slowdown," the report said.
The new government estimates are more in line with the
central bank's view, which expects growth of 3.5 percent and
inflation of 6.4 percent this year.
Market economists are more pessimistic and see growth
closer to 3 percent and inflation just a shade below the
official range ceiling of 6.5 percent.
The Brazilian government is moving rapidly to shield its
economy from the spreading debt crisis in Europe after
activity slowed more than expected in the third quarter.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
BRIBC=ECI fell 0.32 percent in the three-month period,
suggesting that Brazil's economy may struggle to beat even the
gloomier forecasts of a 3 percent rise in GDP this year.
[ID:N1E7AG193]
Policy-makers have lifted some credit limits and cut
interest rates to boost the economy amid the global slowdown.
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Editing by Jan Paschal )